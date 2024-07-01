Land cover change is the change of natural and semi-natural land to other land cover types.

This includes tree cover, grassland, wetland, shrubland and sparse vegetation converted to any other land cover type. Loss of natural and semi-natural vegetated land is presented as a proxy for pressures on biodiversity and ecosystems. Gains of natural and semi-natural vegetated land are conversions in the opposite direction. It is calculated based on the denominator being the stock of natural and semi-natural land at the start of the period.

This indicator is measured as a percentage.