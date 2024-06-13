Temporary employment includes wage and salary workers whose job has a pre-determined termination date. National definitions broadly conform to this generic definition, but may vary depending on national circumstances. This indicator is broken down by age group and it is measured as percentage of dependent employees (i.e. wage and salary workers).
Temporary employment
Temporary employment includes wage and salary workers whose job has a pre-determined termination date.
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
IndicatorLabour productivity is defined as real gross domestic product (GDP) per hour worked.
-
IndicatorThe native-born participation rate is calculated as the share of employed and unemployed native-born persons aged 15-64 in the total native-born population (active and inactive persons) of that same age.
-
IndicatorThe native-born employment rate is calculated as the share of employed native-born persons aged 15-64 in the total native-born population (active and inactive persons) of that same age.
-
IndicatorEmployment rate is the extent to which available labour resources (people available to work) are being used.
-
13 June 2024
-