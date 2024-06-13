The unemployed are people of working age who are without work, are available for work, and have taken specific steps to find work. The uniform application of this definition results in estimates of unemployment rates that are more internationally comparable than estimates based on national definitions of unemployment. This indicator is measured in numbers of unemployed people as a percentage of the labour force and it is seasonally adjusted. The labour force is defined as the total number of unemployed people plus those in employment. Data are based on labour force surveys (LFS). For European Union countries where monthly LFS information is not available, the monthly unemployed figures are estimated by Eurostat.
Unemployment rate
The unemployed are people of working age who are without work, are available for work, and have taken specific steps to find work.
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
IndicatorLabour productivity is defined as real gross domestic product (GDP) per hour worked.
-
IndicatorThe native-born participation rate is calculated as the share of employed and unemployed native-born persons aged 15-64 in the total native-born population (active and inactive persons) of that same age.
-
IndicatorThe native-born employment rate is calculated as the share of employed native-born persons aged 15-64 in the total native-born population (active and inactive persons) of that same age.
-
IndicatorEmployment rate is the extent to which available labour resources (people available to work) are being used.
-
13 June 2024
-