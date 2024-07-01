Tax on personal income

The Corporate Tax Statistics Database is intended to assist in the study of corporate tax policy and expand the quality and range of data available for the analysis of base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS). This page provides access to the latest edition of the flagship OECD publication, Corporate Tax Statistics 2024, which offers comprehensive insights into corporate tax systems and multinational enterprises' tax and economic activities. Here, you will also find detailed information about the various data categories within the database, including corporate tax rates, revenues, effective tax rates, and tax incentives for R&D and innovation, along with key datasets and resources to support your research and policy analysis.