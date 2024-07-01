Tax on goods and services is defined as all taxes levied on the production, extraction, sale, transfer, leasing or delivery of goods, and the rendering of services, or on the use of goods or permission to use goods or to perform activities. They consist mainly of value added and sales taxes. This covers: multi-stage cumulative taxes; general sales taxes - whether levied at manufacture/production, wholesale or retail level; value-added taxes; excises; taxes levied on the import and export of goods; taxes levied in respect of the use of goods and taxes on permission to use goods, or perform certain activities; taxes on the extraction, processing or production of minerals and other products. This indicator relates to government as a whole (all government levels) and is measured in percentage both of GDP and of total taxation.