Trade in goods and services is defined as the transactions in goods and services between residents and non-residents. It is measured in million USD at 2015 constant prices and PPPs, as percentage of GDP for net trade, and also in annual growth for exports and imports. All OECD countries compile their data according to the 2008 System of National Accounts (SNA).
DashboardThis new OECD AIS Tracking Dashboard visualises key indicators on ports and maritime trade. Indicators still need to be refined, by complementing the AIS database with additional data sources, but already provide a useful source of information to monitor trade, at the country and global levels.
DatasetTo enable a better understanding of global trade patterns, the OECD developed transparent methodologies to reconcile asymmetries in international trade data. Two balanced trade datasets are available: the OECD Balanced International Merchandise Trade dataset (BIMTS) and the OECD-WTO Balanced Trade in Services dataset (BaTIS).
