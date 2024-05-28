Skip to main content
G20 merchandise exports rebound in Q1 2024, and travel boosts growth in services trade

"After declining in 2023, G20 merchandise exports rebounded in Q1 2024, as measured in current US dollars. Compared to Q4 2023, exports increased by 1.9%, boosted by strong export growth in China, while imports contracted by 0.2%, partly reflecting decreasing energy prices."

