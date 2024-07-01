Tax on property is defined as recurrent and non-recurrent taxes on the use, ownership or transfer of property. These include taxes on immovable property or net wealth, taxes on the change of ownership of property through inheritance or gift and taxes on financial and capital transactions. This indicator relates to government as a whole (all government levels) and is measured in percentage both of GDP and of total taxation.
Indicator
Share
