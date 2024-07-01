National population distribution is defined as the share of inhabitants by types of regions in a given country. Population is unevenly distributed among regions within countries. Differences in climate and environmental conditions discourage settlement in some areas and encourage concentrated settlement around a few urban centres. This pattern is reinforced by the greater economic opportunities and wider availability of services that stem from urbanisation itself. This indicator is measured as a percentage of the national population.
National population distribution
National population distribution is defined as the share of inhabitants by types of regions in a given country.
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
IndicatorUrban population by city size is determined by population density and commuting patterns; this better reflects the economic function of cities in addition to their administrative boundaries.
-
IndicatorNational area distribution is defined as the classification of the given country into urban, intermediate and rural regions.
-
IndicatorLand cover change is the change of natural and semi-natural land to other land cover types.