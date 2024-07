Incidence of low and high pay is the rate of wage levels of workers earning low or high pay.

Wage levels are divided by low pay and high pay. The incidence of low pay refers to the share of workers earning less than two-thirds of median earnings. The incidence of high pay refers to the share of workers earning more than one-and-a-half time median earnings. Data refer to full-time employment.

This indicator is measured as a percentage of full-time workers.