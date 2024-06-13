This indicator measures the percentage of earnings lost to either higher taxes or lower benefits when a parent of two children takes up full-time employment and uses centre-based childcare. Calculations refer to a couple with two children aged 2 and 3 where the other parent works full-time at 67% of the average wage.
Financial disincentive to enter employment with childcare costs
Indicator
13 June 2024
