Employment by education level

This indicator shows the employment rates of people according to their education levels: below upper secondary, upper secondary non-tertiary, or tertiary. The employment rate refers to the number of persons in employment as a percentage of the population of working age. The employed are defined as those who work for pay or profit for at least one hour a week, or who have a job but are temporarily not at work due to illness, leave or industrial action. This indicator measures the percentage of employed 25-64 year-olds among all 25-64 year-olds.