Average annual wages are the annual rates paid per employee in full-time equivalent unit in the total economy.

Average annual wages are calculated by dividing the national-accounts-based total wage bill by the average number of employees in the total economy, which is then converted in full-time equivalent unit by applying the ratio of average usual weekly hours per full-time employee to that of all employees.

This calculation helps to gauge the general level of income by economy. Average wages are often used for comparison purposes, to track changes in income levels over time, or to analyse disparities in earnings among different groups.

This indicator is measured in US dollars, PPP converted.