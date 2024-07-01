Composite Leading Indicators (CLI)

The OECD system of Composite Leading Indicators (CLIs) is designed to provide early signals of turning points in business cycles - fluctuation in the output gap, i.e. fluctuation of the economic activity around its long term potential level. This approach, focusing on turning points (peaks and troughs), results in CLIs that provide qualitative rather than quantitative information on short-term economic movements.

This information is of prime importance for economists, businesses and policy makers to enable timely analysis of the current and short-term economic situation.

