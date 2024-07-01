Composite Leading Indicators Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

The CLIs can be presented in various forms. For each form of the CLI there is a corresponding form of the reference series. The preferred form of the CLI for OECD is the amplitude adjusted. This form is used for the lead time optimization, and as a consequence this is the form presented in OECD CLI publications. Nonetheless users may prefer to use other forms, so OECD provides them also.

The amplitude adjusted CLI should be compared to the de-trended reference series: the CLI is the average of de-trended and smoothed component series, and similarly the reference series is also de-trended and smoothed. The amplitude adjusted CLI rescales this 'averaged' CLI to match the amplitudes of the de-trended reference series.

The trend restored CLI should be compared to the original reference series: the trend restored CLI reflects the product of the trend of the reference series (in index form or natural units) and the amplitude adjusted CLI. This transformation of the CLI facilitates analyses of trend cycles or classic business cycles.

The 12-month rate of change of the CLI should be compared to the similar reference series: the 12-month rate of change series are calculated from the trend restored CLI. Some analysts prefer this depiction since the reference series is most often published in this format by national statistical offices.