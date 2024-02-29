Measuring job creation by start-ups and young firms

The core DynEmp3 cross-country database provides a detailed portrait of the business structure and dynamics of 16 OECD countries plus Brazil and Costa Rica over the period 2001-2015. Since the first DynEmp data collection in 2013, there have been a number of refinements and additions to the collection, including the ability to track firm performance over time, the possibility to include information on ownership and trade status, a distinction between truly new firms and entry associated with mergers and acquisitions, and a focus on ICT sectors. Additional modules have been explored which study employment dynamics at the regional and local level, and provide a simplified version of the analysis suitable for countries without longitudinally-linked firm data. The database continues to be updated as new data becomes available and as additional countries join the DynEmp network.

DynEmp data is collected by the OECD through a network of affiliated researchers and national statistical offices with access to confidential, firm-level research data for a single country. The OECD provides code to harmonise differences in the data across countries, and to generate an analysis dataset capturing the dynamics and dispersion of employment across highly disaggregated groups of firms, by age, size, and industry. Local researchers and statistical agencies then apply the necessary steps to ensure that outputs meet specific confidentiality requirements and return the secure, micro-aggregated results to the OECD for analysis.

Current research within the DynEmp project focuses on documenting the trends and explaining the observed reduction in business dynamism across OECD countries over the last two decades, and examining the quality and inclusiveness of job created by young firms.