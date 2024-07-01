Since 2008, Kazakhstan has emerged as one of the OECD’s most active partners in the Eurasia region. OECD analysis has played an increasingly important role in shaping policies in Kazakhstan, and the country also supports OECD work in the wider region, helping its neighbours draw closer to the Organisation and sharing its experience with OECD members and partners. Co-operation with Kazakhstan is framed by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) first signed in 2018 and renewed in 2022, underpinned by an Action Plan for its implementation. Kazakhstan works with the OECD on such diverse issues as state-owned enterprise reform, competition, investment policy, sustainable infrastructure, tax, connectivity, statistics, anti-corruption, education, public governance and overseas development assistance (ODA). Kazakhstan is co-chair of the OECD Central Asia Initiative.
For more than a quarter century, the OECD has worked with the Eurasia region, providing countries different forms of engagement as well as country-specific support.