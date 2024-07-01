On 13 December 2023, the OECD and the Republic of Moldova concluded a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at further strengthening the partnership between the OECD and Moldova. An Action Plan for its implementation was launched on 8 March 2024 by the OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova. The MoU is expected to reinforce Moldova’s participation in selected OECD bodies and to facilitate adherence to selected legal instruments. It will also help to better co-ordinate all activities carried out by the OECD to support Moldova’s reform efforts and give better visibility to the overall co-operation. The Action Plan focuses on priorities defined by the government, particularly in connection with its EU accession ambitions, and encompasses such issues as justice-sector reform, SME policy, education, competition and investment policy