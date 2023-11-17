Climate action slowed significantly in 2022 while severe weather events increased

The Climate Action Monitor 2023 shows that climate action differs substantially across countries, with those with more stringent policies showing faster increases in climate mitigation action. The report also shows that, while the adoption of market-based policy instruments has slowed, actions on governance, international co-operation, targets and climate data are picking up pace.





“We cannot manage what we don’t measure. The International Programme for Action on Climate provides comparable and harmonised information to monitor national climate action and global net-zero trajectories,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said. “This year’s Climate Action Monitor shows current greenhouse gas emission targets are well below the reductions necessary to achieve the 1.5°C temperature goal. More is needed to translate ambition into real actions and real outcomes by ensuring the effective implementation of national policies – and there is no time to waste.”





The report – which for other indicators adds the United States to cover 51 countries – highlights that along with extreme weather events, 2022 recorded a sharp increase in the population exposed to extreme temperatures, from 24% in 1979 to 46%. This results in worsening agricultural droughts in a majority of OECD and partner countries, with an average decline of 2.4% in soil moisture, and an increase of 48% in exposure of built-up areas to coastal flooding in the last 20 years.





Reaching the 1.5°C Paris Agreement temperature goal would require OECD and OECD partner countries to commit to an additional aggregate emission reduction of around 30% of their current nationally determined contribution targets – at least 9,315 MT CO2e - by 2030. A total of 104 countries and the European Union have adopted or proposed net-zero targets, however only 26 countries and the EU (27 in total), representing 16% of global emissions, have enshrined their targets in their laws.





Identifying and understanding the full impact of these trends and events is important for assessing the final impact of climate policy on mitigation outcomes. The OECD’s Net Zero+ project continues to explore these and other key challenges, including skills shortages, the supply of critical minerals, and other potential bottlenecks to a rapid and resilient net zero transition.







Note to Editors:





The third edition of the Climate Action Monitor is a deliverable of the Net Zero+ International Programme for Action on Climate (IPAC), which provides foundational data and metrics to assess country progress towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and the PA goals. IPAC data underpins numerous climate initiatives at the OECD, including the Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches. Making progress towards the net-zero challenge not only demands ambitious mitigation targets and effective implementation, but also dealing with the barriers and opportunities presented by the policy landscape, and ensuring that the transition is resilient to changing circumstances.





IPAC covers the following countries: all OECD countries, OECD partner countries (Brazil, People’s Republic of China, India, Indonesia, South Africa), prospective members (Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru, Romania), other G20 countries (Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia) and Malta.





Countries that have enshrined net-zero targets in law: Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Fiji, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Maldives, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.





The Climate Actions and Policies Measurement Framework (CAPMF) is a new database developed by the OECD that tracks national climate action since 1990. It covers 56 key climate policies with 130 variables and has more than 300 thousand data points. It is the most extensive dataset on national climate action to date, and measures climate action as a combination of policy adoption and stringency. It covers all OECD and OECD partners countries except the United States and covers nearly two thirds of total greenhouse gas emissions.





To learn more about Net Zero+ and the International Programme for Action on Climate, follow our events live during COP28:



Climate change data and indicators: Challenges and opportunities (4 December)



Correcting course to 1.5°C: Positive tipping points in the transition to net zero (7 December)



Find more sessions at the OECD COP28 Virtual Pavilion.





For further information on regional policies and OECD related work, contact the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 97 00).







