Poland: structural reforms and accelerating the digital and green transition would help to further raise living standards, OECD says

Prior to COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine, Poland was one of Europe’s fastest-growing economies. Growth averaged 3.7% a year over the decade to 2020, lifting living standards to around 80% of the OECD average. Gains in labour productivity and sound macroeconomic policies were the main drivers of those achievements. The economy has also benefited from high levels of inward investment, its strong participation in global value chains and its shift towards higher-value activities.





Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine one year ago, Poland has displayed extraordinary generosity in welcoming and integrating over a million refugees from Ukraine, providing public services, school places and employment.





Economic activity recovered to its pre-pandemic level in early 2021 with unemployment falling to its lowest level since Poland’s transition to a market economy. High energy prices, weak domestic demand and global uncertainty mean GDP growth is expected to remain weak through the first half of 2023. However, the Survey projects growth to recover to 2.4% in 2024, while inflation is projected to peak in early 2023 before falling to 3.5% by the end of 2024.





For the immediate future, it is important to ensure that energy-related support to households and firms remains temporary and does not add to inflationary pressure. Over the longer term, while Poland’s debt is relatively low at 50% of GDP, its public finances face mounting pressures from population ageing and higher health and defence spending. The Survey recommends carrying out a comprehensive spending review, improving spending efficiency and broadening the tax revenue base by eliminating some value-added tax exemptions and increasing taxes on real estate. Extending working lives, including through gradually aligning male and female retirement ages, and increasing that age with healthy life expectancy gains, is also key.





Poland has made significant progress in digitalising its economy but still lags other EU countries in terms of digital skills and firms’ adoption of digital technologies. Doing more to help small and medium-sized enterprises to implement new technologies and promoting flexible lifelong adult skills training would help to accelerate the digital transition and improve productivity growth. Poland can also build on the strong progress in educational attainment that has lifted it to within the top 10 countries in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) to provide more digital skills training and equipment in schools.





Finally, given Poland’s continued reliance on coal and changes in energy supply, the Survey recommends the government follow through on a planned revision of its strategy on how to achieve the transition to climate neutrality through changes in energy supply. To ensure a just transition to net zero, a social agreement to close coal mines should be extended to lignite coal and complementary policies introduced to the whole coal value chain.

