Statement by the Secretary-General on OECD Public Affairs and Communications

14/11/2022 - After 15 years at the OECD as Director of the Public Affairs & Communications Directorate, the OECD Forum and the OECD Global Parliamentary Network, Anthony Gooch has informed me of his decision to leave the OECD at the end of 2022, to pursue the next phase in his career.





On behalf of the Organisation, I would like to thank him for the important contribution he has made and wish him every success in the future.





Anthony has been responsible for developing and implementing public affairs, communications and stakeholder engagement strategies across all priority areas of OECD work and was at the centre of the Organisation’s public response during a period of successive crises, including the Global Financial Crisis, the COVID-19 Pandemic and, this year, the war in Ukraine. In so doing, he played an important role in enhancing the impact of this institution, its standards and policy recommendations, bolstering its public profile, standing and reputation.





As well as conceiving the award-winning OECD Better Life Index, Anthony led the Organisation’s communications on the Reform of Global Tax Standards (AEOI & BEPS), Education standards (PISA), Climate Change, the Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence and flagships such as the OECD Economic Outlook. He also helped shape the OECD’s response to the challenge of the “post-truth” era and coordinated an international campaign on the Future of Work across multiple policy dimensions.





To enhance the OECD's contribution to policymakers, he set up the OECD Global Parliamentary Network, to engage key policymakers in legislatures and Parliaments in and beyond the OECD, building an extensive global membership which made important contributions on global tax reform and artificial intelligence.





As Director of the OECD Forum, he transformed the Organisation's annual gathering of policymakers with stakeholders, into a major international event, took it online through the OECD Forum Network and reached out to new audiences such as youth by creating "Youthwise".





In more recent years, to effectively communicate our contribution in response to the Pandemic, he lead the development of the OECD COVID Hub and supported me in my priority to do so on the impact of the War in Ukraine and in support of its reform and recovery effort.





Finally, it was also under his leadership, the Dissemination of OECD knowledge and data was overhauled for the digital age through OECD I-Library and the OECD Data Portal resulting in an exponential increase in our global audience.

