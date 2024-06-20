The work of the OECD Secretariat is guided by our members through a committee structure in which analysis is planned, initiated, reviewed and eventually declassified. The Trade and Agriculture Directorate works with members through three principal committees (all founding policy committees of the OECD) and their subsidiary bodies.

The OECD Committee for Agriculture

The OECD Committee for Agriculture (COAG) was also established in 1961 and oversees OECD work on agriculture and food policy. Committee delegates from capitals meet twice each year to share information and exchange views across OECD and partner countries and international organisations. In addition, OECD Agriculture Ministers and invited delegations met most recently in November 2022 where all participants adopted the Declaration on Transformative Solutions for Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems.

The OECD Committee for Fisheries

The OECD Committee for Fisheries (COFI) was founded in 1961 continues to provide timely, evidence-based policy analysis of pressing global issues in fisheries, aquaculture and sustainable fisheries management. Its long-term strategy aims to achieve sustainable fisheries and aquaculture while providing quality food.

The OECD Trade Committee

The OECD Trade Committee was established in 1961 and oversees work on trade policy. Itprovides a unique forum for senior trade policy officials to discuss important policy issues and developments in trade relations. Committee delegates from capitals meet twice each year to share information and exchange views across OECD and partner countries and international organisations, focusing on the collective analysis of shared trade policy interests. The Committee's view on the evolution of international trade and trade policy are transmitted directly to participating government capitals and to the annual meeting of the OECD Council at Ministerial Level.