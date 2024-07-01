Before joining the OECD, Marion Jansen was Chief Economist at the International Trade Centre (ITC) in Geneva. Prior to this, she held senior research positions in the World Trade Organization and headed the Trade and Employment Programme at the International Labour Organization.

Marion Jansen has published widely on international trade and global governance and has lectured in multiple academic institutions, including the University of Geneva and the World Trade Institute. She is member of the Board of the Centre d’études prospectives et d’informations internationales (CEPII) in Paris, the Advisory Board of the World Trade Institute (WTI) in Bern, the Advisory Board of the Centre for Inclusive Trade Policy (University of Sussex), and of the Advisory Board of the MSc IB at SKEMA Business School in Paris. She is also a member of the WEF’s Global Future Council on Trade and Investment.



A German national, Marion Jansen holds a Doctorate Degree in International Economics from the Pompeu Fabra University (Spain) and undergraduate degrees in economics from the University of Konstanz (Germany), the University of Passau (Germany) and the University of Toulouse (France). In addition to her native language, German, she also speaks fluent Dutch, English, French, Italian and Spanish.