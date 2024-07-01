Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
Director

Marion Jansen

Marion Jansen is the Director of the Trade and Agriculture Directorate (TAD), having been appointed in September 2020. She oversees the implementation of the OECD’s work on international trade, agriculture and fisheries and its contributions to relevant G20, G7 and APEC tracks, and other relevant international forums like the WTO and FAO.

Biography

Select a language

English
français
Go to top