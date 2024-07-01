Julia Nielson

Ms. Nielson has over 20 years’ experience in multilateral trade and development, strategy and management. She was previously Head of the Emerging Policy Issues Division in TAD, with responsibility for issues including digital trade and the level playing field. Prior to this, she worked for the World Bank Group (WBG), including in the office of the then-President of the WBG, Bob Zoellick. Ms. Nielson began her international career in the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, following which she joined the OECD Trade Directorate, working on trade in services. Ms Nielson left the OECD in 2005 to join the Trade Department of the WBG. Ms Nielson holds a Bachelor of Arts Hons (1st class) and a Masters in Foreign Affairs and Trade from the Australian National University.