Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
Deputy Director

Julia Nielson

As Deputy Director of the OECD Trade and Agriculture Directorate (TAD), Ms Nielson helps oversee work to develop and communicate evidence-based advice to governments with the aim of helping them improve the domestic and international performance of their policies in the areas of trade, food, agriculture and fisheries.

Biography

Select a language

English
français
Go to top