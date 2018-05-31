Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas

Third Edition (Chinese version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264301962-zh
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch
한국어
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas: Third Edition (Chinese version), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264301962-zh.
Go to top