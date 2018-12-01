经合组织负责任商业行为 尽责管理指南

Research and working papers with deep dives and findings
Policy recommendations and case studies
Creative minds, creative schools
OECD Social Indicators
Interactive charts and country comparison
Track progress with interactive charts of several key statistics
International statistical standards, manuals, handbooks and more
Data analysis and visualisations
Interact with policy simulators and indexes for data analysis
Find, understand and download the data you need
Country-level progress in combatting climate change
Inflation rates and their impact explained
Discover our latest press releases and media resources
See our list of events and register to attend
Read the latest insights
New policies for sustainable growth and development
《经合组织跨国企业准则》承认并鼓励工商企业 为经济、环境与社会进步做出积极的贡献， 还意识到商业活动可能导致与 工人、人权、环境、贿赂、 消费者及公司治理相关的 不利影响。 本《指南》帮助工商企业理解并实施 负责任商业行为尽责管理。《指南》还力求推动 政府与利益相关方就负责任商业行为尽责管理 达成共识