Skip to main content

OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Turkey 2008

(Turkish version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264063594-tr
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews

Select a language

English
français
Türkçe

Cite this content as:

OECD (2009), OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Turkey 2008: (Turkish version), Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Turkey, Ankara, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264063594-tr.
Go to top