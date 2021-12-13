Skip to main content
OECD
Open menu
OECD
back
Close menu
Close menu
Swedish
Publications
Sverige: Landprofil hälsa 2021
Sverige: Landprofil hälsa 2021
Report
More info
More info
Close
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b006ca17-sv
Authors
OECD, European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies
Tags
Sweden
Health
State of Health in the EU
13 december 2021
Available in:
svenska
English
svenska
Cite this publication
Select a language
Close
English
svenska
Apply
Cancel
Cite this content as:
Close
OECD/European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies (2021),
Sverige: Landprofil hälsa 2021
, OECD Publishing, Paris,
https://doi.org/10.1787/b006ca17-sv
.
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
Report
Sverige: Landprofil hälsa 2023
20 januari 2024
Report
Sverige: Landprofil hälsa 2019
28 november 2019
Report
Sverige: Landprofil hälsa 2017
23 november 2017
Related publications
Report
Sverige: Landprofil hälsa 2023
20 januari 2024
Report
Landsprofiler om cancer: Sverige 2023
1 februari 2023
Report
Sverige: Landprofil hälsa 2019
28 november 2019
Report
Förfalskning och piratkopiering och den svenska ekonomin
10 maj 2019
Report
Sverige: Landprofil hälsa 2017
23 november 2017
Report
OECD360: Sverige 2015
28 april 2015
Report
OECD:s granskning av Sveriges miljöpolitik: Sverige 2014
23 december 2014
Report
Grön tillväxt i Stockholm, Sverige
25 oktober 2013
Go to top