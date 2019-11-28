Skip to main content

Sverige: Landprofil hälsa 2019

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9ca28133-sv
Authors
OECD
Tags
State of Health in the EU

Select a language

English
svenska

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Sverige: Landprofil hälsa 2019, OECD Publishing, Paris/European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies, Brussels, https://doi.org/10.1787/9ca28133-sv.
Go to top