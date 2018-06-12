Skip to main content

Наилучшие доступные технологии Предотвращение и контроль промышленного загрязнения Этап 2: Подходы к определению наилучших доступных технологий (НДТ) в странах мира

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8cfc1ca6-ru
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Prevention and Control of Pollutant Releases
Download PDF

Select a language

English
русский

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), Наилучшие доступные технологии Предотвращение и контроль промышленного загрязнения Этап 2: Подходы к определению наилучших доступных технологий (НДТ) в странах мира, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8cfc1ca6-ru.
Go to top