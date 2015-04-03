Skip to main content
Government at a Glance 2013
Government at a Glance 2013
(Korean version)
Report
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9791186043004-ko
Authors
OECD
Tags
Governance
Trust and democracy
Economic surveillance
Public employment and management
Public finance and budgets
Government at a Glance
3 4월 2015
Available in:
한국어
English
français
Deutsch
español
한국어
OECD (2015),
Government at a Glance 2013: (Korean version)
, OECD/Korea Policy Centre, Seoul,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9791186043004-ko
.
