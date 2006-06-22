Evaluating Public Participation in Policy Making (Korean version)

Evaluating Public Participation in Policy Making examines the key issues for consideration when evaluating information, consultation and public participation. It looks at theory and practice, and draws heavily upon the insights of experts from OECD countries. Rather than a technical manual for professional evaluators, it offers strategic guidance for policy makers and senior government officials responsible for commissioning and using evaluations of public engagement. It offers concrete examples drawn from current practice in Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Sweden and the UK.