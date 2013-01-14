Skip to main content
OECD
Open menu
OECD
back
Close menu
Close menu
Korean
Publications
The State of the Public Service
The State of the Public Service
(Korean version)
Report
More info
More info
Close
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9788996677611-ko
Authors
OECD
Tags
Governance
Public employment and management
14 1월 2013
Available in:
한국어
English
français
한국어
Cite this publication
Select a language
Close
English
français
한국어
Apply
Cancel
Cite this content as:
Close
OECD (2013),
The State of the Public Service: (Korean version)
, OECD/Korea Policy Centre, Seoul,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9788996677611-ko
.
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Related publications
Report
Government at a Glance 2015
15 12월 2015
Report
Government at a Glance 2013
3 4월 2015
Report
Modernising Government: The Way Forward (Korean version)
8 4월 2009
Go to top