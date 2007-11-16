Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Valutare le competenze in scienze, lettura e matematica

Quadro di riferimento di PISA 2006
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264066175-it
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA

Select a language

English
français
español
suomi
italiano
日本語
português

Cite this content as:

OECD (2007), Valutare le competenze in scienze, lettura e matematica: Quadro di riferimento di PISA 2006, Armando Editore, Roma, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264066175-it.
Go to top