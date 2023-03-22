Skip to main content
Convention on mutual administrative assistance in tax matters

The Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters ("the Convention") was developed jointly by the OECD and the Council of Europe in 1988 and amended by Protocol in 2010. It currently is the most comprehensive multilateral instrument available for all forms of tax co-operation to tackle tax evasion and avoidance.

