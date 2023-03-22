Since 2009, the G20 has consistently encouraged countries to sign the Convention. Today, close to 150 jurisdictions participate in it, including 17 jurisdictions covered by territorial extension. This represents a wide range of countries including all G20 countries, all BRIICS, all OECD countries, major financial centres and an increasing number of developing countries.
Convention on mutual administrative assistance in tax matters
The Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters ("the Convention") was developed jointly by the OECD and the Council of Europe in 1988 and amended by Protocol in 2010. It currently is the most comprehensive multilateral instrument available for all forms of tax co-operation to tackle tax evasion and avoidance.