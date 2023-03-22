Convention on mutual administrative assistance in tax matters

The Convention provides for exchange of information upon request in line with the international standard. In addition, given the Convention provides the ideal instrument to swiftly implement automatic exchange of information, most jurisdictions rely on the Convention to implement the International Standards on Automatic Exchange of Information, the BEPS actions relating to tax transparency as well as the transparency framework for income derived trough digital platforms.

Against that background, the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreements on Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information (the "CRS MCAA"), the Exchange of CARF Information (CARF MCAA), the Exchange of CbC Reports (the "CbC MCAA"), and the exchange of information collected under the Model Reporting Rules for Digital Platforms, have been developed under the umbrella of the Convention.