Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters

Twentieth Anniversary Edition
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264041042-en
Authors
OECD, Council of Europe
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD/Council of Europe (2008), The Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters: Twentieth Anniversary Edition, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264041042-en.
Go to top