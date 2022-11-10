Skip to main content
International standards on tax transparency

The International Standards on Tax Transparency have changed the international landscape, curbing offshore tax evasion and ensuring global tax compliance. The International Tax Transparency Standards comprise the Standard on Exchange of Information on Request, and the Standards for Automatic Exchange of Information in Tax Matters which include the Common Reporting Standard and the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework. 

