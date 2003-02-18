Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

World Education Indicators 2002

Financing Education - Investments and Returns
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/wei-2002-en
Authors
OECD, UNESCO Institute for Statistics
Tags
World Education Indicators

Cite this content as:

OECD/UNESCO Institute for Statistics (2003), World Education Indicators 2002: Financing Education - Investments and Returns, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/wei-2002-en.
Go to top