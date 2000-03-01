World Education Indicators 1999

The 1990s have witnessed growing demand for learning throughout the world. Compelling incentives for individuals, economies and societies to raise education levels have driven increased participation in a widening range of learning activities by people of all ages, from the earliest years through later adulthood. Educational progress has, however, been uneven both across and within countries. This volume sheds light on the comparative performance of education systems, with an analysis that extends to the financial and human resources invested in education, how education and learning systems operate and evolve, and to the returns to educational investment. The data presented allow countries to see themselves in the light of other countries’ performance and to assess whether variations in educational experiences are unique or if they mirror differences observed elsewhere.

COUNTRIES COVERED Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Paraguay, the Philippines, Uruguay, the Russian Federation, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Zimbabwe and OECD countries.