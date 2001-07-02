World Education Indicators 2001

This report surveys teaching and learning conditions in 18 mainly developing countries - Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Uruguay, the Russian Federation, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tunisia and Zimbabwe - and provides corresponding data for developed countries in the OECD area. It highlights a number of disparities in such areas as teacher training and remuneration, and makes some recommendations as to how these can be addressed.