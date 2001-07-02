This report surveys teaching and learning conditions in 18 mainly developing countries - Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Uruguay, the Russian Federation, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tunisia and Zimbabwe - and provides corresponding data for developed countries in the OECD area. It highlights a number of disparities in such areas as teacher training and remuneration, and makes some recommendations as to how these can be addressed.
World Education Indicators 2001
Teachers for Tomorrow's Schools
World Education Indicators