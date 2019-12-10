This paper examines the relationship between workplace organisation and innovation in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It uses data for 30 countries, drawn from the European Company Survey, the OECD Programme for International Assessment of Adult Competencies and the Community Innovation Survey. It contrasts SMEs adopting a “learning organisation” or “discretionary learning” form of workplace organisation with SMEs adopting more hierarchical organisational forms. Learning organisation or discretionary learning SMEs are characterised by high levels of self-planning of tasks by employees, teamwork, knowledge exchange with employees and supervisors, on-the-job training, and employee performance incentives. They account for approximately one-third of SMEs across the countries examined. SMEs with this form of work organisation are more likely than other SMEs to develop new products/services and processes. At a macro level, countries with high proportions of these SMEs have higher rates of new-to-the-market innovations among SMEs and of SME innovation collaborations with other firms and organisations. The findings point to the potential role of policies favouring organisational change in SMEs as a means of stimulating SME innovation.
Workplace organisation and innovation in small and medium-sized enterprises
Working paper
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
27 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Working paper15 November 2023
-
17 October 2023
-
-
Policy paper4 July 2023
-
Working paper30 May 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
Working paper7 November 2023