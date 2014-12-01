Who should be admitted as a labour migrant?

There is heated debate in many OECD countries over what type of migrant, and how many of them, should be allowed to enter to work. Approaches vary enormously, reflecting the diversity of countries’ economies and labour markets as well as the objectives of their migration policies. Yet understanding what other countries are achieving is important for policy making. This edition of Migration Policy Debates looks at the latest developments in policies for managing labour migration and at how they can evolve to meet the complexities of today’s migration landscape.