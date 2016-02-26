Skip to main content
Where is inclusive growth happening? Mapping multi-dimensional living standards in OECD regions

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3nptzwsxq-en
Authors
Paolo Veneri, Fabrice Murtin
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Veneri, P. and F. Murtin (2016), “Where is inclusive growth happening? Mapping multi-dimensional living standards in OECD regions”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2016/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3nptzwsxq-en.
