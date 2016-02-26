This paper applies the Inclusive Growth framework to the OECD Regional Well-being Database in order to compute multidimensional living standards (MDLS) among OECD regions from the early 2000s to 2012. MDLS are based on the equivalent income approach, where, for different income groups, the monetised value of health status and unemployment are added to disposable income and aggregated with a generalised mean function to allow inequality to be taken into account. Results highlight that, due to the spatial concentration of good and bad outcomes, regional disparities are amplified when observed through the lens of MDLS as opposed to income-based regional disparities. The paper also shows that people living in metropolitan regions experienced, on average, higher levels of MDLS but also a sharper decline during the economic crisis. Growth of MDLS in metropolitan regions during this period was characterised by a higher contribution of life expectancy and a lower contribution of income inequality with respect to the other regions.
Where is inclusive growth happening? Mapping multi-dimensional living standards in OECD regions
