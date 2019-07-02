Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

What works in innovation policy? New Insights for Regions and Cities

Developing Strategies for Industrial Transition
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4419aef4-en
Authors
David B. Audretsch
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers

Cite this content as:

Audretsch, D. (2019), “What works in innovation policy? New Insights for Regions and Cities: Developing Strategies for Industrial Transition”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 86, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4419aef4-en.
Go to top