The report links the results from the OECD PISA 2000 survey to qualitative evidence on important public policy measures in six countries that performed well in PISA. These measures included strategies for educational reform and innovation; issues of governance and resource allocation; national approaches to standard-setting, assessment and system monitoring; the organisation of support systems; the professional development of teachers; and approaches to addressing socio-economic differences in students’ backgrounds. Countries covered: Canada, England, Finland, France, the Netherlands and Sweden.
What Makes School Systems Perform?
Seeing School Systems through the Prism of PISA
Report
PISA
Abstract
