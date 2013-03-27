Long-term projections suggest that without policy changes, the continuation of business-as-usual economic growth and development will have serious impacts on natural resources and the ecosystem services on which human well-being depends. This highlights the necessity for both developed and developing countries to move to a new growth path that is consistent with the protection of the environment and a sustainable use of scarce natural resources, while still achieving sizeable gains in living standards and reducing poverty...
What Have We Learned from Attempts to Introduce Green-Growth Policies?
Working paper
OECD Green Growth Papers
Abstract
