What Explains the Volume and Composition of Trade?

Industrial Evidence from a Panel of Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2hz3tm6vj-en
Authors
Åsa Johansson, Przemyslaw Kowalski, Eduardo Olaberría, Dario Pellegrino
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Johansson, Å. et al. (2014), “What Explains the Volume and Composition of Trade?: Industrial Evidence from a Panel of Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1128, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2hz3tm6vj-en.
