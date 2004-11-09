Skip to main content
Wealth Effects on Money Demand in EMU

Econometric Evidence
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/437345756132
Authors
Laurence Boone, Fanny Mikol, Paul van den Noord
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Boone, L., F. Mikol and P. van den Noord (2004), “Wealth Effects on Money Demand in EMU: Econometric Evidence”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 411, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/437345756132.
