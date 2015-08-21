Skip to main content
Vocational training and adult learning for better skills in France

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw21kjthln-en
Authors
Nicola Brandt
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
English
Brandt, N. (2015), “Vocational training and adult learning for better skills in France”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1260, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw21kjthln-en.
