Sweden has one of the highest levels of private equity investment as a share of GDP among OECD countries. However, its strength lies in later-stage investments, financed primarily by foreign investors. This reflects an industrial structure based on large manufacturing conglomerates. A lack of entrepreneurial demand and equity-related management expertise hinder the growth of the domestic venture capital industry. The Swedish government is now considering a set of changes to its regulatory and fiscal system to better target the needs of small, technology-based firms. Removing quantitative restrictions on institutional investors, lowering tax rates, and restructuring equity programmes are necessary steps. This paper analyses trends in Swedish venture capital markets and makes policy recommendations which have been developed through an OECD peer review process ...
Venture Capital Policies in Sweden
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Abstract
