Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Valuation of Environment-Related Health Risks for Children

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264038042-en
Authors
Anna Alberini, Graham Loomes, Milan Ščasný, Ian Bateman
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Alberini, A. et al. (2010), Valuation of Environment-Related Health Risks for Children, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264038042-en.
Go to top